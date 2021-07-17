Annual North Dakota Ladies Run aims to empower women bikers

It's Women on Wheels. The event was held to have women embrace their passion for motorcycles.

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – “This isn’t always the easiest thing, these women are women of great strength and courage. They have a lot of Grit,” said North Dakota Ladies Run founder Kathy Enders.

Ladies get your boots, helmet and bikes and let’s ride.

“Today is just a wonderful group of 93 women that are getting together to enjoy each other’s company and support women riding motorcycles,” said Teresa Hartwig.

The 34 annual North Dakota Ladies Run made a stop in the city at the Harley Davidson of Fargo before hitting the road on their bikes.

“The mission of the NDLR is for women to meet other women who ride to make the public aware women ride and we wanna be able to give courage to women who want to ride also.,” Kathy Enders said.

Women from all over the tri state area joined together to bond over their love of riding motorcycles and the empowerment it gives them as a woman.

“Letting people know that women can do it too it gives you a lot of inner strength and self esteem and confidence that you know you can do that you can work on your motorcycle you can pick your motorcycle up,” Teresa Hartwig said.

“When you come out and even if you come out just for one you get inner strength to do a whole bunch of things that you probably wouldn’t do before so you get this inner enthusiasm to say yes i can do this,” “If people see you they realize maybe they can do it,” said Kathy Enders.

The date for next year’s ride has not been announced but it will take place in Lemmon, South Dakota.