Severe Thunderstorm in the Red River Valley

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning For…

Clay County In Northwestern Minnesota…

Western Norman County In Northwestern Minnesota…

Northwestern Wilkin County In West Central Minnesota…

Eastern Cass County In Southeastern North Dakota…

Southeastern Traill County In Southeastern North Dakota…

Northwestern Richland County In Southeastern North Dakota…

* Until 330 Pm Cdt.

The storm is moving southeast At 35 Mph.

Hazard…65 Mph Wind Gusts And Penny Size Hail. A wind gust to 61 was reported at Hector International Airport.