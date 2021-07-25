Man Dies After Late Saturday Shooting in Fargo, Man Arrested for Murder

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is arrested for murder.

Police say 40-year-old Raymond Gunn shot a man late Saturday night in the 1200 block of North University Drive.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. at Loaf ‘N Jug near the NDSU campus.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and Gunn was nearby.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say his name will be released on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.