Update: Red Lake officer killed in shooting identified, suspect caught

UPDATE – In a Facebook post, the Red Lake Police Department says 37-year-old Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke died after responding to a call about a suicidal male with children possibly inside a home.

The department says the suspect fired at officers striking Bialke. The suspect fled into the woods and Bialke was taken to the Indian Health Services Hospital where he died.

Officials say the unnamed suspect was taken into custody a short time later and federal charges are pending.

Bialke was a six year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and four children.

RED LAKE, Minn. (KVRR) – The FBI is investigating the shooting death of a police officer early Tuesday on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

“Agents from our office are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. RLPD officers were responding to a call at a residence when a subject fired a weapon killing an officer” according to a statement from the FBI in Minneapolis.

The FBI says a suspect is in custody. The identities of the suspect and the police officer have not been released.

“It is with heavy hearts to announce that the Red Lake Nation lost a Police Officer this morning. Chairman Seki is directing all Tribal Programs and Businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout this week” the Red Lake Tribal Council said on social media.

“Out of respect and honor to the fallen Officer, Chairman Seki is closing all non-essential Tribal Programs today, July 27, 2021. Sincere condolences to family and friends. Prayers and strength to the Red Lake Nation during this difficult time.”

