Woman sought in early morning vehicle fire in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a vehicle fire that happened early Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 4 Ave. S.

Police say they are working closely with the Fargo Fire Dept. to investigate the circumstances leading up to the vehicle becoming engulfed in fire.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405.

Tips may be submitted online HERE. You can also text a tip to with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.