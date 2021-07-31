Moorhead American Legion Post 21 raising funds for Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota is coming back this spring but donations are needed to make it happen.

Moorhead American Legion Post 21 is funding and supporting the flight with its Over The Top fundraiser.

The event included live entertainment, a silent auction, and activities for kids.

Food trucks and drinks were also available.

Fargo-based rock band Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome is playing until 11 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds from the day will directly benefit the flight, allowing veterans to see monuments in D.C. raised in their honor.

“We are going to honor our veterans and for the sacrifices they made for this wonderful country because with out them we would not be here. They went and fought and asked for nothing in return. We just feel this is a good way to pay them back and have this wonderful event here,” said Lori Ishaug.

The exact date for this year’s flight will be announced this fall.

Click here to donate.