Lead Carpenter/Project Manager

Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!

POSITION PURPOSE

Our Services Group, Project Manager/Lead Carpenters collaborate with management, sales staff, engineers, architects, and the customer to determine the scope and specifications of the project. They review potential projects, prepare proposals, self-perform building repairs (as needed) and negotiate remodeling and repair contracts with subcontractors to reach profitable agreements. This multi-faceted position focuses on meeting and exceeding customer needs and expectations by adhering to financial projections, scheduling requirements and ensuring that projects are completed in a quality, profitable and safe manner.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reviews potential projects, identifying materials, subcontractors, and equipment needed to produce proposals

Qualifies subcontractors/supplier’s bids and proposals

Prepares estimates, project budgets using Rice Companies proprietary software, Timberline/Sage 300 and/or QuickBooks

Generates approved estimates/proposals for customer review

Creates and provides project and field staff weekly scheduling

Assists in conducting interviews, reviews, and setting goals for field staff

Coordinates and communicates with sales staff, customers, field staff and subcontractors

Ensures project materials and resources are delivered to job site in timely manner

Ensures subcontractors are compliant with, or exceed, Rice Companies requirement

Maintains project schedule and project budgets to insure job is being completed in a timely and cost-effective manner; also insures customer scheduling requirements are being met

Reviews all costs to jobs weekly and approves of subcontractor/vendor billings

Meets weekly with Services Management to quickly identify areas of concern and resolve problem situations related to job/s

Reports project progress to Sales staff and Services Management

Reviews, approves, or denies any requests from subcontractors regarding changes to project and their eventual addition to (or decrease to) overall project cost

Works with customer in applying any additional (or decrease) in cost to project to ensure potential Change Order to customer is understood/accepted

Oversees project completion and approves final invoicing sent to client

Remains in contact with customer through projects to make sure client satisfaction is met

DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of five (5) years demonstrated commercial construction experience

Four (4) year construction management degree or its equivalent preferred

Timberline/Sage 300 Estimating, QuickBooks skills are a plus

Proficient in Microsoft Office Familiar with basic office equipment (calculator, copier, scanner, fax, etc.)

Demonstrated performance of multiple tasks in a fast-paced construction services environment with accuracy and attention to detail

Detail oriented

Ability to work closely with customers and represent Rice Companies in a professional manner

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00 per hour