Lead Carpenter/Project Manager
Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!
POSITION PURPOSE
Our Services Group, Project Manager/Lead Carpenters collaborate with management, sales staff, engineers, architects, and the customer to determine the scope and specifications of the project. They review potential projects, prepare proposals, self-perform building repairs (as needed) and negotiate remodeling and repair contracts with subcontractors to reach profitable agreements. This multi-faceted position focuses on meeting and exceeding customer needs and expectations by adhering to financial projections, scheduling requirements and ensuring that projects are completed in a quality, profitable and safe manner.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Reviews potential projects, identifying materials, subcontractors, and equipment needed to produce proposals
- Qualifies subcontractors/supplier’s bids and proposals
- Prepares estimates, project budgets using Rice Companies proprietary software, Timberline/Sage 300 and/or QuickBooks
- Generates approved estimates/proposals for customer review
- Creates and provides project and field staff weekly scheduling
- Assists in conducting interviews, reviews, and setting goals for field staff
- Coordinates and communicates with sales staff, customers, field staff and subcontractors
- Ensures project materials and resources are delivered to job site in timely manner
- Ensures subcontractors are compliant with, or exceed, Rice Companies requirement
- Maintains project schedule and project budgets to insure job is being completed in a timely and cost-effective manner; also insures customer scheduling requirements are being met
- Reviews all costs to jobs weekly and approves of subcontractor/vendor billings
- Meets weekly with Services Management to quickly identify areas of concern and resolve problem situations related to job/s
- Reports project progress to Sales staff and Services Management
- Reviews, approves, or denies any requests from subcontractors regarding changes to project and their eventual addition to (or decrease to) overall project cost
- Works with customer in applying any additional (or decrease) in cost to project to ensure potential Change Order to customer is understood/accepted
- Oversees project completion and approves final invoicing sent to client
- Remains in contact with customer through projects to make sure client satisfaction is met
DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of five (5) years demonstrated commercial construction experience
- Four (4) year construction management degree or its equivalent preferred
- Timberline/Sage 300 Estimating, QuickBooks skills are a plus
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Familiar with basic office equipment (calculator, copier, scanner, fax, etc.)
- Demonstrated performance of multiple tasks in a fast-paced construction services environment with accuracy and attention to detail
- Detail oriented
- Ability to work closely with customers and represent Rice Companies in a professional manner
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: From $25.00 per hour