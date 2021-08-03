Lead Carpenter/Project Manager

Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!

POSITION PURPOSE

Our Services Group, Project Manager/Lead Carpenters collaborate with management, sales staff, engineers, architects, and the customer to determine the scope and specifications of the project. They review potential projects, prepare proposals, self-perform building repairs (as needed) and negotiate remodeling and repair contracts with subcontractors to reach profitable agreements. This multi-faceted position focuses on meeting and exceeding customer needs and expectations by adhering to financial projections, scheduling requirements and ensuring that projects are completed in a quality, profitable and safe manner.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Reviews potential projects, identifying materials, subcontractors, and equipment needed to produce proposals
  • Qualifies subcontractors/supplier’s bids and proposals
  • Prepares estimates, project budgets using Rice Companies proprietary software, Timberline/Sage 300 and/or QuickBooks
  • Generates approved estimates/proposals for customer review
  • Creates and provides project and field staff weekly scheduling
  • Assists in conducting interviews, reviews, and setting goals for field staff
  • Coordinates and communicates with sales staff, customers, field staff and subcontractors
  • Ensures project materials and resources are delivered to job site in timely manner
  • Ensures subcontractors are compliant with, or exceed, Rice Companies requirement
  • Maintains project schedule and project budgets to insure job is being completed in a timely and cost-effective manner; also insures customer scheduling requirements are being met
  • Reviews all costs to jobs weekly and approves of subcontractor/vendor billings
  • Meets weekly with Services Management to quickly identify areas of concern and resolve problem situations related to job/s
  • Reports project progress to Sales staff and Services Management
  • Reviews, approves, or denies any requests from subcontractors regarding changes to project and their eventual addition to (or decrease to) overall project cost
  • Works with customer in applying any additional (or decrease) in cost to project to ensure potential Change Order to customer is understood/accepted
  • Oversees project completion and approves final invoicing sent to client
  • Remains in contact with customer through projects to make sure client satisfaction is met

DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum of five (5) years demonstrated commercial construction experience
  • Four (4) year construction management degree or its equivalent preferred
  • Timberline/Sage 300 Estimating, QuickBooks skills are a plus
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Familiar with basic office equipment (calculator, copier, scanner, fax, etc.)
  • Demonstrated performance of multiple tasks in a fast-paced construction services environment with accuracy and attention to detail
  • Detail oriented
  • Ability to work closely with customers and represent Rice Companies in a professional manner

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

