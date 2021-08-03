Project Superintendent
This position is eligible for up to an $2500 Sign On Bonus!
POSITION DESCRIPTION
Project Superintendents coordinate and supervise all on-site activities in a project construction plan in collaboration with Production Manager and Project Management. A Project Superintendent interacts daily with owners, customers, inspectors, subcontractors, suppliers, and Rice personnel, identifying and solving problems, maintaining estimated project budgets, and ensuring quality workmanship conforming to original project plans/specifications. Rice Companies Superintendents have progressive, broad-based, commercial construction experience, working knowledge of both State and Federal Building Codes and demonstrated ability to lead others.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Five (5) years of progressively responsible, broad-based, commercial construction experience including pertinent demonstrated construction leadership experience
- OSHA 10 Certification
- SWPPP Certification
- Equipment certifications (scissor lift, forklifts, boom lifts, skid steer, etc.)
- Demonstrated proficiency of construction tools and equipment, including but not limited to saws, drills, levels, transits, hand tools, etc.
- Demonstrated ability to read and interpret plans/prints
- Self-starter, highly motivated and goal-oriented individual with leadership skills
- Possess ability to schedule and multi-task in a Microsoft Office environment
- Working knowledge of both State/Federal Building Codes
- Occasional lifting of over 50 pounds without assistance
- Overnight travel may be required