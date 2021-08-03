Service and Repair, Commercial Carpenter

Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!

Our Service Technicians are highly-skilled, motivated workers that may perform jobs alone or with a team. They also may work directly with client, or owner, of property.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary functions include, but are not limited to:

Metal and wood stud framing and layout

Drywall hanging, wall sheathing, backing, blocking and other rough carpentry duties as assigned

Doors and hardware installation including metal and wood doors, exit devices, closer and etc.

FRP installation and the installation of bath accessories and bath partitions and layout thereof

Finish carpentry including the installation of cabinetry, running trim and misc. finishes

Reading and interpreting blueprints, specification books and details

Selective demolition including removing walls, flooring, ceilings, doors, finishes, etc.

Pre-Engineered steel building erection including structural steel setting, metal wall and roof panel installation, building insulation and metal trim and flashing installation.

DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Qualifications include, but are not limited to: