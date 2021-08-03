Service and Repair, Commercial Carpenter

Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!

Our Service Technicians are highly-skilled, motivated workers that may perform jobs alone or with a team. They also may work directly with client, or owner, of property.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary functions include, but are not limited to:

  • Metal and wood stud framing and layout
  • Drywall hanging, wall sheathing, backing, blocking and other rough carpentry duties as assigned
  • Doors and hardware installation including metal and wood doors, exit devices, closer and etc.
  • FRP installation and the installation of bath accessories and bath partitions and layout thereof
  • Finish carpentry including the installation of cabinetry, running trim and misc. finishes
  • Reading and interpreting blueprints, specification books and details
  • Selective demolition including removing walls, flooring, ceilings, doors, finishes, etc.
  • Pre-Engineered steel building erection including structural steel setting, metal wall and roof panel installation, building insulation and metal trim and flashing installation.

DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Qualifications include, but are not limited to:

  • Minimum Three (3)- Five (5) years’ experience in related carpentry field
  • Possesses ability to receive and implement direction
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Equipment certifications (scissor lift, forklifts, boom lifts, skid steer, etc.) preferred
  • Demonstrated proficiency of construction tools and equipment, including but not limited to saws, drills, levels , transits, hand tools, etc.
  • Self-starter, highly motivated and goal-oriented individual with leadership skills
  • Occasional lifting of over 50 pounds without assistance
  • Overnight travel may be required
  • Drywall finishing a plus, but not required
