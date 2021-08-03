Service and Repair, Commercial Carpenter
Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!
Our Service Technicians are highly-skilled, motivated workers that may perform jobs alone or with a team. They also may work directly with client, or owner, of property.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Primary functions include, but are not limited to:
- Metal and wood stud framing and layout
- Drywall hanging, wall sheathing, backing, blocking and other rough carpentry duties as assigned
- Doors and hardware installation including metal and wood doors, exit devices, closer and etc.
- FRP installation and the installation of bath accessories and bath partitions and layout thereof
- Finish carpentry including the installation of cabinetry, running trim and misc. finishes
- Reading and interpreting blueprints, specification books and details
- Selective demolition including removing walls, flooring, ceilings, doors, finishes, etc.
- Pre-Engineered steel building erection including structural steel setting, metal wall and roof panel installation, building insulation and metal trim and flashing installation.
DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
Qualifications include, but are not limited to:
- Minimum Three (3)- Five (5) years’ experience in related carpentry field
- Possesses ability to receive and implement direction
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Equipment certifications (scissor lift, forklifts, boom lifts, skid steer, etc.) preferred
- Demonstrated proficiency of construction tools and equipment, including but not limited to saws, drills, levels , transits, hand tools, etc.
- Self-starter, highly motivated and goal-oriented individual with leadership skills
- Occasional lifting of over 50 pounds without assistance
- Overnight travel may be required
- Drywall finishing a plus, but not required