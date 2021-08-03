Steel Erection Foreman, Metal Buildings, Butler Steel

This position is eligible for up to an $2500 Sign On Bonus!

Rice Companies Foreman manage and coordinate all site construction activities of Rice Companies personnel, suppliers and subcontractors to ensure highest quality control, safety practices, maintain on-time scheduling and budgeting.

The Foreman serves as the lead for Rice Companies self-performing construction activities.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates and supervises all on-site activities in project construction plan in collaboration with Project Superintendent, Production Manager and Project Management.

When required, records and submits daily project report of all subcontractor, supplier or Rice Companies assigned work. Consult Daily Reporting SOP for more info/direction.

When required, maintains construction schedule to include two (2) week look ahead, identifies and solves problems, maintains estimated budget, insures quality workmanship conforming to original project plans/specifications, identifies risks and resolves within guidelines established by Rice Companies and Project Managers.

Verify Rice Companies labor hours and submits to Rice Companies office.

Orders incidentals and stores or stages proactively to have ready for Rice Companies labor. All purchases need to be approved by Project Manager of the job. Ensure all materials are on-site prior to Rice Companies labor force arriving on-site for work.

Inspects for accuracy all items delivered and also inspects for damage. If damaged, takes photos of packaging and product to submit with paperwork. All paperwork should be turned in to the office weekly with job number(s) on each document.

Schedules and documents inspections, as necessary, in collaboration with Project Superintendent and/or Project Manager and subcontractors.

Builds and maintains effective relationships with owners, customers, inspectors, subcontractors, suppliers, and other Rice Companies employees.

Promotes job site safety, encourages safe work practices, documents and rectifies job site hazards immediately. Ensures all company employees and contractors are adhering to Rice Companies safety policies. Notifies Project Superintendent, Production Manager, Safety Director, and Project Manager of infractions or risks.

Maintains a clean and organized job site, including job site construction office.

Verifies current drawings are being utilized by Rice Companies labor and all subcontractors.

Contact subcontractors prior to date of expected job site arrival to ensure schedule is maintained. Hold subcontractors accountable to quality, time, budget, and schedule.

Verify requested changes by owner or others to the Project Superintendent and/or Project Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS