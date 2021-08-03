Steel Erector, Ironworker, Metal Buildings

Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!

Steel Erector
Metal Building Construction
Ironworker

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:

Pre-Engineered steel building erection including structural steel setting, metal wall and roof panel installation, building insulation and metal trim and flashing installation

Additional Responsibilities may include:

  • Metal and wood stud framing, drywall hanging, wall sheathing, backing, blocking and other rough carpentry duties as assigned
  • Doors and hardware installation including metal and wood doors, exit devices, closers and etc.
  • FRP installation and the installation of bath accessories and bath partitions
  • Finish carpentry including the installation of cabinetry, running trim and misc. finishes
  • Selective demolition including removing walls, flooring, ceilings, doors, finishes, etc.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Ability to receive direction and work with and without supervision
  • Demonstrated skill in the use, care and safety of basic carpentry and power equipment
  • Directly related carpentry field preferred.
  • Previous experience in commercial steel/metal building erection strongly preferred.
  • Experience reading and interpreting blueprints a plus
  • Equipment certifications (scissor lift, forklifts, boom lifts, skid steer, etc.) a plus

Basic Tools are required to be supplied by each individual field employee.
Rice Companies supplies all power tools, shirts and safety equipment

  • Overnight travel may be required

$20-$25/hour based on experience. 

