Steel Erector, Ironworker, Metal Buildings
Rice Companies is offering up to $2500 Sign On Bonus for this position!
Steel Erector
Metal Building Construction
Ironworker
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:
Pre-Engineered steel building erection including structural steel setting, metal wall and roof panel installation, building insulation and metal trim and flashing installation
Additional Responsibilities may include:
- Metal and wood stud framing, drywall hanging, wall sheathing, backing, blocking and other rough carpentry duties as assigned
- Doors and hardware installation including metal and wood doors, exit devices, closers and etc.
- FRP installation and the installation of bath accessories and bath partitions
- Finish carpentry including the installation of cabinetry, running trim and misc. finishes
- Selective demolition including removing walls, flooring, ceilings, doors, finishes, etc.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Ability to receive direction and work with and without supervision
- Demonstrated skill in the use, care and safety of basic carpentry and power equipment
- Directly related carpentry field preferred.
- Previous experience in commercial steel/metal building erection strongly preferred.
- Experience reading and interpreting blueprints a plus
- Equipment certifications (scissor lift, forklifts, boom lifts, skid steer, etc.) a plus
Basic Tools are required to be supplied by each individual field employee.
Rice Companies supplies all power tools, shirts and safety equipment
- Overnight travel may be required
$20-$25/hour based on experience.