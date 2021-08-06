Fargo Police Department celebrates police academy graduates

The Fargo Police Department has extended conditional offers to 13 of the 14 graduates

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Department celebrated 14 new recruits on their hard work and efforts that finally paid off.

“Its awesome. I mean 12 weeks doesn’t feel that long but it was a good ride that took a while so it’s a great feeling to get to this point with everybody. Be able to get on the street here soon and make a different,” said Jonas Duncan.

“I’m excited to get out there and help the community use all the knowledge that the instructors has given us it’s definitely something that if you don’t keep reviewing it you might forget it so I’m excited to get put and use it and keep learning more things every day,” Cassandra Dornacker said.

Leaders in the community gave encouraging remarks to the newly inducted officers while also congratulating them on their success.

“These are some of the most hardest working talent people that I ever had the privilege of knowing and I cant thank you guys enough,” Training Sgt. Michael Sanden said.

“Enjoy this moment and take a second to remember the fact that you did it. You graduate from the second Fargo police academy you overcame the challenges both mentally and physically and shows that you have what it takes to be a law enforcement officer. Congratulations.” added Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

Even though the road was not easy, the new officers say that it all was worth it in the end.

“One thing I had to deal with was my physical fitness. I came into the academy not one of the strongest people I was a little worried about that. They pushed us to better ourselves and to work even outside of our training and I really seen an improvement I’m able to do the PRA test successfully and good time and that’s has been one of my greatest challenges but they really helped us to overcome that,” said Cassandra Dornacker.

“The adaptability. You know its some much that you are doing every day three and four even five different topics every day its so much to take in just being able to come in with that positive attitude everyday and say I can get through it I can get better just work on adaptability and get stronger,” Jonas Duncan said.

They are expected to start serving the city on September 7.