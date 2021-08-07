German Folk Festival gives people a glimpse of German culture

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Park District is giving people the opportunity to experience Germany without leaving Fargo.

The German Folk Festival took place this afternoon at Rheault Farm.

This free event was dedicated to all things German culture, food, music, crafts and fun.

People were able to Enjoy lunch by Concordia Catering and Experience polka and traditional German music featuring two great bands.

People always like to come out and listen to the bands. It’s kind of one of those fun polka music bands really fun to listen to live. We also have some great artists here blacksmith and really nice wood carver showing off his work today,” said Jessica Koryinta.

Kids of all ages get the opportunity to create their own take-home German crafts.