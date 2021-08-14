Downtown Fargo comic book store celebrates Free Comic Book Day

FARGO, ND (KVRR)

Free Comic Book Day is a celebration of the incredible world of comic books.

Kids and adults were able to shop in a huge selection of new comics, graphic novels, and manga.

Paradox comics and cards had over 50 titles and people were able to take home Spider-Man, Batman, Archie, Critical Roll, and the Avengers.

“Its an annual celebration of pop culture and specially comic books all the major and small publishers get together release over 50 free comics and people were welcome to come and select those with their family,” said Richard Early, the owner of Paradox comics and cards.

To see what other comics you can get for just one dollar you can visit Paradox comics in downtown fargo.