West Fargo Police: Two Missing Teens Possibly Endangered

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Two teens are reported missing and according to West Fargo Police Department, possibly endangered.

14-year-old Austin Hill is a white male, last seen wearing an orange hat, grey shirt and black shorts.

13-year-old Sophia Tibiatowski is a white female and was last last seen wearing a grey shirt and black leggings.

Police say both teens were last seen in West Fargo in the area of the 600 Block of 1st Avenue E.

Both are known to frequent West Fargo, Fargo and Moorhead addresses.

If you have any information on the teens, contact: West Fargo Police Department (701) 515-5500.