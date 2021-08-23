Moorhead Public Schools Enact Mask Mandate

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A contentious school board meeting in Moorhead after a vote came up on universal masking for all staff and students in the public schools.

Moorhead School Board Chair Cassidy Bjorklund said, “You guys can go out, go out. You can please leave, please leave. Out! Officer can you please remove them?”

The issue set off a crowd of people against the mask issue.

The vote was 5-1 for the mask mandate while Clay County remains in the high transmission category according to the CDC.

Melissa Burgard was the lone vote against the mandate while Scott Steffes was not at the meeting.

The issue will be brought up again as the level of COVID-19 transmission changes.