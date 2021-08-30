Police arrest man accused of assaulting officers in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – An Atlanta man is in the Clay County jail following a confrontation with Moorhead police Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 19 St. S. for a disturbance involving a man trying to force his way into a residence. As officers entered the building, the man appeared to have a handgun in his waistband.

Police say a handgun fell from the man’s waistband while officers were struggling to control him. While fighting with the suspect, an officer used one of his hands to control the suspect’s handgun by removing the magazine and bullet in the chamber.

The suspect continued to fight, striking officers with closed fists and attempting to disarm the officers. Eventually, officers were able to take the suspect into custody. No one was seriously hurt.

Ckyree Campbell faces felon in possession of a firearm, 2nd degree assault with a weapon, attempting to disarm a police officer, obstructing the legal process, and possession of marijuana.

Campbell also has an active warrant from Georgia for a probation violation.