Parents rail against GF Schools’ mask mandate, one claims it’s against Nuremberg Code

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – After protesting the district’s mask mandate at Century Elementary School Monday morning, people get heated arguing against it at a Grand Forks school board meeting.

Parents and others speaking called the requirement “adult level bullying.”

One man compared the board’s actions to being against the Nuremberg Code of principles for human experimentation at the end of World War Two saying prison sentences for board members would be a good idea.

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision,” he cited.

“To be in violation against the Nuremberg Code, I don’t know if you know your history, but that wasn’t a good thing. That’s considered crimes against humanity. Crimes against humanity is a very, very, very serious punishment and back in the day after World War II I believe they were all hung. I’m not saying that’s what will happen, but prison sentences are a real good start,” he added.

One parent was frustrated members weren’t responding to him during his comments which President Dr. Eric Lunn said they can’t do under state law at meetings.

“Dr. Brenner, you sit there behind your mask. Ok? A lot of people have contempt for you. Do you understand that? You don’t understand that. You just sit there behind your mask quiet. You’re a student, right? You can nod. You can nod! You can nod! You’re not a robot! Ok, thank you!” Mark Peterson said.

“Please don’t direct the student. That’s out of line. Please don’t do that. His parents aren’t here,” a school board member said.

“I had to go all the way up to Dr. Brenner here to finally get my son back in school with a face shield that he then spit on and threw at teachers and other classmates. You just handed an autistic child that you wanted them to strap to their face and tell them to do it or stay home,” Elissa Day said.

The district’s mask policy states face coverings will be only recommended when Grand Forks County’s CDC Covid-19 risk rate is low for ten straight days and the county’s transmission rate is in the low level.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner said 26 students in grades Kindergarten through 12 have tested positive for Covid-19. Thirteen staff members are also infected. The district has also had 207 close contacts and 47 students have been quarantined.

