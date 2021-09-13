Police identify Moorhead homicide victim; suspect still at large

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police have identified the man who died after he was shot last week in Moorhead.

Police say 32 year-old Abdi Mohamed Abdi of Fargo was the victim of a homicide. Abdi’s preliminary autopsy states he died from gunshot wounds. Police responded to the shooting Friday near 17th St. and 30th Ave. S.

There are no suspects. Moorhead police, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minn. Bureau of Criminal Investigation are currently working on several leads.

Police say anyone in the incident area who has surveillance equipment is asked to check their Friday evening footage and call Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 with additional information.