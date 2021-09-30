Police in Fargo Seek Help Finding 17-Year-Old Runaway

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 17-year-old Patricia Freeman.

They say she ran away on Wednesday night and was last seen in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue South.

Freeman was last seen wearing a navy blue pull over sweater, camp joggers, white socks, and Jordan slip on sandals.

The white female is 5’6” and 100 lbs.

Police say she may be trying to get back to the Bismarck area.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call dispatch at 701.451.7660 or your local law enforcement agency.