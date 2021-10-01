Family still searching for Kevin Mahoney 28 years after his disappearance

Law enforcement is calling on the community to help solve a 27 year old missing persons case

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Almost three decades have passed and a family is still looking for closure.

Kevin Mahoney disappeared after a party Oct. 2, 1993 ago en route to his brother’s apartment in South Moorhead. His family is still searching for answers years later.

“Every year we try to get out posters and flyers with the news just to remind people he is still missing,” Kevin’s sister Michelle Elsenpeter said.

His sister Michelle, her daughter and Kevin’s niece are determined to find some closure for their family. They hoist custom signs with Kevin’s face and information in hopes of catching someone’s attention, who may have some answers.

“What if it was your son, or your brother, or your uncle? You would want to know what happened,” Elsenpeter said.

A grieving sister remembers her brother and the way Kevin enjoyed life to the fullest while he had the opportunity to.

“My brother Kevin was a great guy. He liked doing remodeling, construction, he loved to fish and paint,” Elsenpeter said.

There haven’t been any new leads discovered this year as of now according to the family as police try to solve this missing persons case. They are pleading to the community, for anyone that may have any information to come forward with what they know.

“If you have any little information at all please call the Fargo Police, and you can remain anonymous. We just want answers,” Elsenpeter said.

Detectives continue to follow up on leads as they come in. They urge anyone with information on Mahoney to come forward and contact the investigation division at 701-241-1405.