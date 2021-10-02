Fargo Police need help finding man who escaped custody

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are asking for people’s help finding a 20-year-old Fargo man who they say escaped custody when taken to jail for violation of a protection order Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Christian Underwood is a Black man wearing a black shirt, is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has shoulder length dread locks.

Underwood may still have a handcuff on one wrist.

Police say he is not a danger to the public.

Call (701) 451-7660 or 911 with information about his whereabouts.