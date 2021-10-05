UPDATE: North Fargo shelter-in-place lifted, suspect detained in Moorhead

UPDATE: The man police say fired a gun during the domestic dispute was found and detained in Moorhead.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted and roads are open.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A shelter in place has been issued for people who live in the area of 7th to 9th Avenues North and College to Barrett Street as police say a man fired a gun during a domestic incident at a home on the 700 block of 14th Street North.

Authorities believe the dispute was between a husband and wife. They say the wife and child got out of the home safely.

Police say the wife made the 911 call.

Officers are trying to make contact with the man and have set up a perimeter.

Police ask you to avoid the seven hundred block of 14th Street North and 8th Avenue North from Barrett to College Street North.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring you the latest once more information comes in.