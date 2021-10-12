Attorney: Plan In Place To Help Customers of Glasser Images

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Couples left high and dry by the sudden closure of Bismarck-based Glasser Images are getting some good news.

A Fargo-based attorney for the company says they have developed a plan to get wedding photos and videos that have been already shot into the hands of customers and have sub-contractors ready to cover future reservations.

Marissa Salberg and her fiance, Chris, had booked the company to photograph their wedding and paid in full, $4,000.

But when Glasser Images suddenly closed its doors last week due to past and ongoing effects from the pandemic, they said there would be no refunds.

“It is just devastating,” said Salberg.

“We don’t know what to do. I thought I asked every single question, but apparently I didn’t ask what happens if they close their doors.”

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has already received more than 100 complaints.

Glasser’s attorney, Tim O’Keeffe, says the company is working with sub-contractors to provide the electronic files and video to outside photographers and videographers who can complete the processing.

Sub-contractors will also be used to cover future dates already reserved by couples.

O’Keeffe says there will be no copyright issues.

He plans on providing more details during a press conference on Wednesday and we’ll bring you the details online and in our newscasts.