North Fargo Standoff Case Sent To State’s Attorney For Review

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo say the case of a domestic sitution that led to a neighborhood being told to shelter in place has been sent to the State’s Attorney’s office for review.

They are not providing any other information on the case at this time.

There had been a report of a gun being fired during the incident last week in north Fargo.

Police say a woman and child were able to get safely out of the house.

A male suspect was believed to be in the house but was found a few hours later and detained in Moorhead.

Authorities say the wife made the 911 call.

Police said at the time that they did not have enough information to support arresting him.