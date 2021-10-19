Man shot dead in Casselton broke into woman’s residence

FARGO (KVRR) – The man whom authorities say shot another man dead on Monday in Casselton was released from custody because he did not pose a threat to the public and was protecting a domestic violence victim.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says 54-year-old Edwin Kester Jr. shot 58-year-old Randell Burton after Burton forced himself into a home on 37th Street Southeast. The home belongs to Club 94’s owner and is connected to the bar and grill.

“We now know that sometime around 1:56 a.m., Mr. Burton forced his way into the residence through two locked doors” Jahner said.

“After forcing his way into the residence, Mr. Burton headed straight towards the female’s bedroom. It was at this point that Mr. Kester states he shot Mr. Burton.”

The owner, whose name was not be disclosed, told friends she was afraid Burton would come to her home. Kester volunteered to stay with the woman so she could get some rest.

Several days before the shooting, Burton was arrested for domestic violence and terrorizing the woman but was released on bail.

The investigation remains open.