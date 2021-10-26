Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day Is Back

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Dairy Queen is bringing back its Miracle Treat Day this Thursday to help Sanford Children’s Hospital.

For each Blizzard treat bought, one dollar or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised over 72 million dollars for the hospitals through Miracle Treat Day and similar campaigns.

The money will be used for anything from special pieces of equipment to hiring therapists and teachers.

“Dairy Queen has been a national partner with Children’s Miracle Network since the early 80’s and Miracle Treat Day has been around for about 15 years. This is really their signature event for raising money for Children’s Miracle Network. It’s always a really big day, it’s a part of Sanford Children’s Health hospital, and we’re really excited to have it back again this year,” says Sanford’s Development Manager, Hillery Monk.

If you aren’t able to get a sweet treat Thursday, Dairy Queen has multiple drop off boxes available for donations.