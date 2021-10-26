Moorhead Wins “2021 Tank Of The Year”

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) — New bragging rights for the city of Moorhead.

It’s southside water tower has been named the 2021 Tank of the Year by the Tnemec Company.

They specialize in protecting surfaces and structures from corrosion.

Moorhead’s tank won out of nearly three hundred nominations.

The artwork on the tower was designed by local artists Stephen Dorsey and Jack Lunde, and coordinated by Carrie Kinslow.

Moorhead’s winning water tower and eleven runners-up will be featured in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar.