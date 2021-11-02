Anonymous threat leads to police presence at Detroit Lakes High School

Detroit Lakes, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – There is an increased police presence at Detroit Lakes High School after an anonymous threat was received Tuesday morning.

“Early this morning we received information from a local news station regarding an anonymous message on their tipline. This message suggested a threat of violence at ‘DL’ high school,” Detroit Lakes High School Principal Josh Omang said in an email to parents.

“Law enforcement is unsure if this meant Detroit Lakes or Devils Lake at this time since it was called into a Fargo news station. Our local law enforcement has been notified and is investigating. There will also be a large police presence at school today as a precaution. We are also checking every student backpack this morning.”

The high school’s website says there will be a “closed campus lunch” today. All students in grades 9-12 will remain at the school for lunch and unable to leave the building.