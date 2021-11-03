Silver Alert issued for missing Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Bismarck man.

Eighteen-year-old Chase Wade Hurdle is Black, 5’8″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes. Hurdle was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and plastic framed glasses

Hurdle has amnesia issues and may not know who or where he is.

His last known location was near Memorial Bridge in Bismarck on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9:45 am. He is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Gaddis at 701-223-1212