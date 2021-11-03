Voters reject bond for new school, approve levy increase in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Supporters say they have mixed feelings as voters in the Breckenridge School District approved an operating levy increase but rejected a bond for a new school in Tuesday’s referendum.

The levy increase means the school district will have increased per-pupil funding to stabilize finances and continue with student programming, staff, and funding for the technology program. But it also means the district won’t be able to proceed with plans for a new Pre-K-12 school at a cost of nearly $84 million.

The school construction also asked voters for an $11 million multi-purpose arena with an ice sheet.

Backers said the failure of the new school plan means the district will continue to face a variety of challenges to the age and inadequacy of facilities.

The school buildings are the third oldest of all neighboring districts, with an average age of 61 years.