North Dakota expecting 18K doses of pediatric COVID vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota health officials are expecting 18,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine. That’s enough enough to cover 25% of the state’s roughly 71,000 children ages 5 to 11 who were identified in the 2019 census.

The state Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that “vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19.”

To date, there have been 8,841 cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota children ages 5-11, and 22 were hospitalized.

The Health Department will hold an online town hall event Friday to talk about the availability of the vaccine.