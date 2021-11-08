Burgum again urges lawmakers to approve $500 income tax credit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Gov. Doug Burgum has once again called on North Dakota legislators to provide a one-time $500 income tax credit by using the state’s General Fund ending fund balance.

In his speech to lawmakers Monday, Burgum said after the 2021 Legislative Session, the state had $1.2 billion, its second largest ending fund balance. Before he called the Special Session, Burgum made it part of his recommendation to lawmakers.

Burgum also wants lawmakers to use another $100 million from the ending fund balance to help shore-up the state employees’ retirement fund.

Lawmakers are meeting to look at spending the latest COVID-19 relief money, as well as redistricting.