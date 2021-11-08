Update: Fargo Casey’s robbery suspect arrested

UPDATE – Fargo Police says 26-year-old Tyler Hendrickson of Fargo has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Casey’s General Store robbery.

Officers worked through the day to get video evidence and find Hendrickson. Police did not say where he was arrested.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo police are investigating a robbery at Casey’s General Store on 25th St. South, just north of I-94.

Police says the robbery occurred at 9:18 a.m. Monday at 2002 25th St. S.

The suspect is described as a white male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and a medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-451-7660. You can also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.