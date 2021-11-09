Man critical after shooting in Red Lake County

Oliver Berhow

OKLEE, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fertile, Minn. man was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault after a shooting in Oklee.

Red Lake County deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Elm Street. Authorities say they found Cody Landrus with a gunshot wound to his head.

Landrus was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fosston and transferred to Fargo where he’s in critical condition.

Twenty-seven-year old Oliver Berhow was taken to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls for a head injury, was released and taken to jail in Crookston.

Police say Landrus and Berhow know each other and the case remains under investigation.