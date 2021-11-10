Fargo Public Schools drops mask mandate during after hours events

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Face coverings will no longer be required in school buildings during non-instructional hours in the Fargo Public School District.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says the decision was made following discussion with Fargo Cass Public Health and the State Department of Health.

Gandhi says that while masks will continue to be strongly recommended during after-school hours for various meetings and events, they will no be required.

Universal masking is still required in all of the district buildings during the school day.