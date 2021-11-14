UND Football Soars to Victory on Senior Day

Fighting Win Over Redbirds

The university of North Dakota is set to host Youngstown state. This will be the third all time meeting between these two programs and the first since 1962. The fighting Hawks took the previous two meetings and they’re looking to extend that streak.”

“The beginning it did feel like a little slow but I do think we all picked it up as a team and just got energized throughout the game…” had a tough time stopping their tailbacks, really good player. Our guys adjusted to him pretty well, in the second quarter. I thought we played pretty good defense. After we made those corrections I thought we were fine flying around making tackles, making plays,” said Coach, Bubba Schweigert.

“Marcus when he made that play it got a lot of people pumped up. We were ready to get back there on defense regardless of what happened on O. We were just trying to get stops and give them the ball as much as we could. Obviously they scored and we got it done,” said senior defensive end, Quintin Seguin.

“You know Tommy did a good job of running the offense when we went hurry up. You know we wanted to run the football to try and calm their offense you know to keep them off the field, eventually we pop one. You can’t explain it sometimes you’ve got to keep running running and eventually you get one. It was a big play to get the touchdown I think it was about 40 yards out. I’m sure our opponent feels like they let one slip away,” said senior linebacker, Ty Shannon.

With this win UND moves to 4-5 on the year and 3-1 at home. Next they host Illinois state at the Alerus Center where they’ll look to build on the momentum from this big come from behind victory. The fighting Hawks say they’re determined to win out the rest of their schedule and finish strong.”