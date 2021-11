Brandon Blakney

Brandon joins KVRR from North Carolina, where he previously worked as a news editor and photojournalist.

KVRR is Brandon’s third station and Fargo is his first trip to the Midwest.

Brandon is a passionate young reporter eager to embrace his new community, and tell the stories of the great people in the area.

When Brandon isn’t in front of the camera, he’s podcasting, watching sports, and writing poetry.