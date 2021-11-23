Tips to carve your Thanksgiving turkey safely

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – When cutting into your Thanksgiving turkey, make sure you’re being safe, avoiding distractions and alcohol.

Those are some of the tips from medical experts. They also recommend getting a good grip on a sharp knife and making sure your hands and the bird are dry. You can also wear gloves, use a meat fork and make sure your other hand is away from the blade.

If you do cut yourself, wash your hands with warm, soapy water and put pressure on the wound for five to 10 minutes with a dry towel.

If you’re still bleeding, go to the nearest urgent care or emergency room.

“Oftentimes the non-medical person might not know what numbness and tingling is for the finger which means you have a nerve that’s cut. Also, if you have the inability to bend your finger, then you might have cut a tendon,” Sanford Health Orthopedic Hand Surgeon Dr. David Beard said.

Dr. Beard added these tips can also be helpful when field dressing or skinning your trophy deer.