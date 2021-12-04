Clara Barton-Hawthorne Holiday Store allows students the opportunity to purchase gifts

The school sells around 1,200 to 1,300 gifts each year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Students are preparing for the holiday season at the Clara Barton-Hawthorne Holiday Store.

The elementary school hosts the holiday store to allow students the opportunity to buy special gifts for one dollar.

The school sells around 1,200 to 1,300 gifts each year.

Items purchased to stock the store are bought using money from donations and the previous year’s income.

All proceeds are put back into next year’s store.

“We collect gifts and give them to the people that we got them for, to see the big smile on their faces. I don’t know; I think it is all really fun,” Liv Haugo, Elementary student said.

This is the school’s 15th year hosting the holiday store.