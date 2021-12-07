Police continue investigating shooting threat at Cheney Middle School

Police chief criticizes Google for not complying with info requests

Online shooting threat 12/7/2021

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness says so far, no suspects have been identified in connection with an online shooting threat that led school officials to cancel in-person learning at Cheney Middle School Tuesday.

Late Monday night, West Fargo police alerted the school district to a “very specific threat of violence” at the school.

The threat, shared anonymously in a Snapchat group, says “going to shoot up cheney middle school tmr at 12:08 (8th grade lunch) i will have 4 people helping.”

Classes for Cheney Middle School students were held online Tuesday and there was an increased police presence at all West Fargo Public Schools.

Otterness says police worked through the night to determine who’s responsible. He says police are still not sure how many people are involved. He says interviews were conducted and data requests were submitted to social media companies, including Snapchat and Google.

Otterness says Google has not been cooperating.

“There is some level of frustration at the police department about the timeliness of the response we have yet to receive from Google” Otterness said. “We have been waiting in excess of 11 hours for Google to get back with us. I think the public demands better than that. We certainly do in law enforcement.”

“When we check the box that says this is a potential imminent threat, we expect that our social media platforms respond accordingly. It should be unacceptable for everyone in the community.”

Superintendent Beth Slette says counselors will be available for any students or staff members who don’t feel safe.

“Attending or working in a school that receives a threat adds stress to everyone. Having a trusted adult, colleague or friend to discuss things with is a critical component of processing and coping with situations like this,” Slette said.

“In this instance, or in future threats, our students need to know that making a threat will not get them a day off from learning. We will hold them accountable for their actions.”