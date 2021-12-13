Adam Chalifoux

WEEKEND SPORTS ANCHOR/REPORTER

Adam grew up in the western suburbs of Chicago in Geneva, Illinois. His passion for sports goes way back. Legend has it he learned to read from the sports section of the newspaper. In high school, Adam was the 2011 news anchor of the year and a three time finalist in the Geneva High School Poetry Slam.

Adam began college at the College of DuPage where he was the editor-in-chief of the Prairie Light review Literary Magazine and later the President of the honors society. Adam transferred to DePaul University where he wrote for the DePaulia, reported and anchored for Good Day DePaul, and was a leader at Radio DePaul Sports, serving as Sports News Director and Sports General Manager. He was awarded by the Society of Professional Journalists for a long form interview. Shortly after graduation, Adam won Midwest Region Academy Award for sports television reporting for his boxing coverage.

In his professional career, Adam worked as weekend anchor in Great Falls, Montana, wrote and podcasted for the Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated team site, and has freelanced various other media outlets.

In his free time, Adam enjoys riding his bike, flag football, hiking, and of course sports.