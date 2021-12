Portion of 25th St S closed in Fargo after pedestrian gets struck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South.

Fargo Police says the south lanes of 25th Street were closed near the intersection.

The department says the crash reported around 6:45 Monday night.

Authorities say the man who was behind the wheel of the vehicle is cooperating.