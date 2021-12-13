Update: Woman was seriously injured in crash that led to DUI charges against Mapleton fire chief

Kayla Cross has been placed on leave in Moorhead, where she is also a battalion fire chief

Kayla Cross

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo police report says a crash last month that led to a drunken driving-related charge against Mapleton Fire Chief Kayla Cross seriously injured a West Fargo woman.

Cross was charged with misdemeanor DUI refusal after the Nov. 13 crash. Cross is also a battalion fire chief in Moorhead, Minnesota.

According to the crash report, the collision happened while Cross’ vehicle was crossing Sheyenne St. onto an I-94 entrance ramp. The woman in the second vehicle was traveling south on Sheyenne. Police said it’s not known which driver had the right-of-way.

The report says the woman in the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center with “serious injuries.” Cross was not injured.

Cross was arrested, cited and released from the scene. She was not taken to jail.

Mapleton Mayor Andrew Draeger said on Friday that the city hasn’t decided what kind disciplinary action might be taken.

Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli says Cross was placed on leave Friday. “As for other matters, we are collecting more information,” Mahli said.

Cross has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not been set.