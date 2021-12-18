Multiple People Found Dead At Moorhead Home

Family members discovered the people dead at the home Saturday night

Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR-TV) – Moorhead Police say several people were found dead inside a home.

Police and Fire responded to a home on the 4400 block of 13th St. S. around 7:50 Saturday night.

Police say family members found the people and called 911.

There are no signs of violence or forced entry. Moorhead Police and the Moorhead Fire Department are investigating. They contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for help processing the scene.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.