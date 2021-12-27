UPDATE: Northern Metal Recycling A Total Loss After Fire

Crews are currently fighting a defensive fire to isolate and stabilize the building.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-UPDATE 5:10PM 12/27/21) — West Fargo Fire Department has put out a fire at Northern Metal Recycling, 654 9th Street NW.

They say it was out around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the building is considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under further investigation.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

West Fargo, ND (KVRR) – West Fargo Firefighters are on the scene of a two alarm blaze at this hour.

They were called out around Noon to Northern Metal Recycling, 654 9th Street NW, for a structure fire.

The public is asked to stay away from that area of the city.

We’ll have more tonight on KVRR Local News at Six.