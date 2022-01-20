Four Bodies Found Near U.S.-Canadian Border Near Emerson, MB

Florida Man Arrested for Human Smuggling

EMERSON, MB (KVRR) – Four bodies were found near Emerson, Manitoba after a group was stopped while crossing into the U.S. from Canada and a Florida man is arrested for human smuggling.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say authorities noticed one of the people had baby items but no infant.

A search was launched Wednesday morning on both sides of the border.

Around 1:30 p.m., the bodies of a man, woman and infant were found just east of Emerson.

The body of a male believed to be in his mid-teens was found as the search continued.

Authorities believe all four died of exposure due to the weather.

Work is underway to identify the victims.

Autopsies will be done to confirm the cause of death.

Officers continue to patrol the area but have not found any other victims.

A man driving a 15 passenger van tied to the group was found between Lancaster, Minnesota and Pembina, North Dakota and arrested.

He is 47-year-old Steve Shand.

Authorities found two undocumented Indian nationals in the van.

They sustained serious injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The group told officers they’d been walking for more than 11 hours in frigid conditions.

Shand is charged with one count of knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien had come to, entered, or remained in the U.S. in violation of law, having transported, and moved or having attempted to transport and move such aliens.

He made his first appearance and was ordered to remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing, currently scheduled for January 24.

RCMP is conducting a thorough investigation along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.