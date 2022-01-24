Woman who died in Cass County tow truck crash identified

TOWER CITY, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied tow truck left on the interstate in Cass County.

The crash about 9 p.m. Saturday also critically injured two children, ages 9 and 14, and seriously wounded the SUV driver.

The patrol says 43-year-old Kelli Hagerott was killed and the driver, 42-year-old Timothy Hagerott, was taken to a Fargo hospital along with the two children.

Authorities say the tow truck had a mechanical issue and was left on Interstate 94 near Tower City.

The patrol says the tow truck driver got a ride from the scene and left his truck.