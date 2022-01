Man Wanted For Robbing Wells Fargo on Main Avenue in Fargo

1/1

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are looking for this man after a robbery at Wells Fargo on Main Avenue.

Officers responded just before three Thursday afternoon.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank heading southbound near 4th Street and 5th Avenue South.

It is not known if the suspect is armed.

If you spot him, call 911.