Fargo bank robbery suspect in custody

Troy Maynard

FARGO – A suspect in a robbery Thursday at the Wells Fargo bank at 406 Main Ave. in downtown Fargo is in the Cass County Jail.

According to the jail roster, he’s identified as 57-year-old Troy Michael Maynard, who was booked in on a charge of robbery using strong-arm tactics.

Police say the robber demanded money from a bank employee and was given an undisclosed amount before fleeing southbound near 4th Street and 5th Avenue South. Police have not said if he had a weapon.

The robbery was reported shortly before 3:00 p.m.